FIFA Club World Cup Round-Up: Chelsea Grind Out Win as Flamengo Cruise, Boca and Benfica Share Spoils
17 June 2025
By Sports Correspondent
Chelsea battled to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in a tense FIFA Club World Cup encounter, with goals in either half securing the Blues’ progression.
Despite dominating possession, the Premier League side struggled to break down a resolute LA defence.
Elsewhere, Brazilian giants Flamengo eased past ES Tunis with a confident 2-0 win, asserting their dominance early and maintaining control throughout. In the most dramatic match of the round, Boca Juniors and Benfica played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, with both sides exchanging goals in an end-to-end contest that could have gone either way.
The tournament heats up as the world’s top clubs vie for global supremacy.