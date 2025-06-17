Fire Your Health Minister, Mnangagwa Told

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Zanu PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately fire Health Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora and his senior officials following the president’s recent surprise visits to major public hospitals in Harare.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tsenengamu said while Mnangagwa’s unannounced visits to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital were commendable, they also exposed deep-rooted negligence by health authorities.

“While Mnangagwa’s visit to the hospitals must be appreciated, the Minister of Health and all his senior staff must be fired with immediate effect,” Tsenengamu wrote. “It clearly means they didn’t, at any given time, take it upon themselves to conduct a fact-finding mission to ascertain and get first-hand information like Mnangagwa did. The man looks so sad after discovering the state of health in such big public and state-owned hospitals. It’s sad.”

Mnangagwa’s visit, which was not broadcast ahead of time, has triggered widespread commentary on the collapsing state of public healthcare in Zimbabwe. Photos and videos circulated afterward showed the president walking through visibly dilapidated hospital wards, speaking to patients and staff, and appearing visibly concerned about the conditions.

While government officials have remained tight-lipped about the president’s impressions, observers believe the visit may have been prompted by ongoing public criticism over the deteriorating state of health infrastructure, lack of essential drugs, and staff shortages.

Tsenengamu, a vocal government critic since his departure from the ruling party in 2020, said Mnangagwa’s body language alone told a story of disappointment and betrayal by his lieutenants.

“How is it possible that the entire ministry leadership has allowed things to get this bad? This was not an overnight decay. It’s pure neglect.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...