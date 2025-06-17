Four Family Members Die in Honda Fit, Ford Ranger Horror Crash

By Crime and Courts Reporter — Police have confirmed the tragic deaths of four members of the same family, including a three-year-old girl, following a horrific head-on collision between a Ford Ranger and a Honda Fit along the Karoi-Binga Road on Sunday evening.

The accident, which occurred around 6:30pm at the 25km peg, involved a total of 19 passengers — seven in the Ford Ranger and 12 in the Honda Fit.

The victims, all from the Matonde family of Dixie Farm in Magunje, were identified as:

Juliet Matonde (32)

Eunice Matonde (13)

Debra Matonde (8)

Letwin Matonde (3)

All four died on the spot.

The overloaded Honda Fit — a vehicle increasingly associated with unsafe mushikashika operations — has once again brought road safety enforcement into question. Concerns continue to mount over the lax regulation of these vehicles, which are often used for public transport despite not being fit for purpose.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the details in a statement.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road accident which occurred on 15 June 2025 at 18:30hrs at the 25km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road where a Ford Ranger vehicle with seven passengers on board collided with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying 12 passengers,” he said.

“As a result, four people died on the spot while 15 others were seriously injured.”

The bodies were taken to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, and the injured were also admitted there for treatment.

Police say investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

