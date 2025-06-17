Fresh Details In Monday’s Cameroon Street Money Heist

Former Warriors team manager and prominent businessman, Rafik Adam, has been revealed as the victim in a shocking armed robbery in Harare on Monday, in which US$500,000 was stolen.

The incident occurred at Adam’s business offices located at the intersection of Cameroon Street and Albion Street in the heart of Harare’s downtown area. According to preliminary reports, a gang of armed robbers stormed the premises and made off with the large sum of money under dramatic circumstances.

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing but did not disclose further details regarding the suspects or how the robbery unfolded.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“We can confirm that a robbery took place involving a substantial amount of money. The matter is under investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Sources close to the investigation say the robbers appeared well-organized and targeted the office with precision, suggesting possible inside knowledge or surveillance prior to the attack.

Rafik Adam is widely known in Zimbabwe’s football circles for his tenure as team manager of the national football team, the Warriors. He has since ventured into business, operating several enterprises in Harare.

