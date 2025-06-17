Gonyeti Blocks Mnangagwa Motorcade Near Southerton Post Office

By A Correspondent

In an unusual turn of events on Monday, a large truck accidentally blocked the private motorcade of the President near the Southerton Post Office in Harare. The incident occurred as the motorcade was en route from State House to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Presidential spokesman Mr. George Charamba confirmed the incident in a statement released to the press. “The truck driver was unaware of who he had blocked, as the Presidential Security Team kept a low but watchful profile,” he said.

The disruption was brief, and no harm or escalation occurred. Mr. Charamba emphasized that the President’s convoy maintained strict adherence to all traffic regulations throughout the journey. “The President’s motorcade obeyed all traffic rules. There were no Police outriders, and the security team stayed discreet during the entire unplanned visit,” he explained.

Sources indicate that the President was making an unannounced stop at the hospital, possibly for a routine inspection or private engagement.

The Office of the President did not comment further on the nature of the hospital visit, maintaining that it was a private matter. The truck driver, who was reportedly shocked to learn whom he had inadvertently delayed, faced no charges or reprimand, according to early reports.

The incident has sparked conversation on social media about the growing efforts by the Presidency to adopt a more modest and low-profile approach during some public and private movements.

