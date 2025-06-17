Horror Crash Kills Four From One Family on Karoi-Binga Road

Karoi | 16 June 2025 — A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of four members of the Matonde family — including three young girls — after a head-on collision between a Ford Ranger and a Honda Fit along the Karoi-Binga Road on Sunday evening.

The tragedy struck at the 25-kilometre peg around 6:30pm, when the two vehicles — carrying a shocking total of 19 people — collided with fatal force. The impact killed four family members from Dixie Farm in Magunje instantly: Juliet Matonde (32), Letwin Matonde (3), Debra Matonde (8), and Eunice Matonde (13).

Police say the Ford Ranger was carrying 7 people, while the Honda Fit — notorious across Zimbabwe for being dangerously overloaded as part of the illegal mushikashika transport system — was packed with 12 passengers.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road accident which occurred on 15 June 2025 at 18:30hrs at the 25km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road where a Ford Ranger vehicle with seven passengers on board collided with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying 12 passengers. As a result, four people died on the spot while 15 were seriously injured.”

The injured have been admitted to Karoi District Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The deceased were also transported to the same hospital for post-mortem examinations.

This latest carnage is certain to reignite debate over the enforcement of traffic regulations, especially the reckless use of small private vehicles like Honda Fits as pirate taxis. Despite numerous warnings and public awareness campaigns, overloaded mushikashikas continue to dominate Zimbabwe’s roads, putting lives at risk daily.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

