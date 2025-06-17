Hunters FC Appoint 27-Year-Old As Head Coach

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Ambitious Eastern Region Division One leaders Hunters FC have made a bold move by appointing 27-year-old Clifford Dzvairo as their new head coach. Dzvairo steps in to replace the experienced and well-travelled John Nyikadzino, who recently departed to take over at Bulawayo Chiefs.

Dzvairo’s appointment marks a fresh chapter for Hunters FC, who are chasing promotion and will now look to the young tactician to maintain their strong momentum. Despite his age, Dzvairo is regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in the region, with the club betting on his energy and modern approach to take them to the next level.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...