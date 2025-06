‘Imitating Traore,’ Mnangagwa Hands Out Another Fleet Of Tipper Trucks Instead Of Ambulances

HE President ED Mnangagwa has officially handed over a second tranche of tipper trucks and front-end loaders under the auspices of the Presidential Youth Fund.

The initiative reaffirms the Government’s commitment to empowering young people through the provision of productive assets, thereby fostering sustainable livelihoods and inclusive economic participation, ZANU PF party reports saying.

