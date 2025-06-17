Kandege Craze Hits Zimbabwe, Concern Over Mental Health on Youths

By A Correspondent| A popular online betting game Aviator commonly referred to as ‘Kandege’ or ‘Chindege’ is wreaking havoc amid concerns that it is causing a lot of mental health problems among youths.

Unlike conventional sports betting, Aviator doesn’t require any sports knowledge or analysis with players simply waging on how long a virtual airplane will fly before crashing. Its fast pace, minimal rules, and instant payout system have made it one of the most addictive betting games in Zimbabwe today.

A recent news article reported that a police officer committed suicide after losing money he had borrowed.

In another incident, a Chipinge mechanic reportedly committed suicide and was only saved after he had lost thousands of dollars to Kandege. According to a reliable source, the mechanic sold a vehicle engine of a client who had brought his vehicle for repairs and could not stomach facing the client, deciding to commit suicide.

There are many other unreported cases of people who went crazy after losing money to these online games including kandege.

A former manager at Bakers Inn who is serving a one-year jail sentence recently narrated how he lost over US$2000 while betting on Kandege.

The former manager said he was trying to raise money to take his recently eloped wife to see his parents and used company money which he lost throughout the night.

