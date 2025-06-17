Leaked List of MPs Secretly Given Motor Vehicles by Mnangagwa Raises Alarm

By A Correspondent

A confidential list leaked from within Parliament has revealed that several Members of Parliament — from both Zanu PF and the opposition — were quietly notified to collect brand new vehicles, allegedly as part of a strategy by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to silence critical voices within the legislature.

According to a source within Parliament who spoke on condition of anonymity, the distribution of the vehicles was communicated on Tuesday directly from the Office of the President. The source claimed, “Mnangagwa wants to silence Parliamentarians who lead key Portfolio Committees. Remember there is 2030,” referencing the President’s Vision 2030 agenda. “Also, Mnangagwa fraudulently endorsed the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals refurbishment tender. Therefore, he has strategically thrown the dice to silence Parliamentarians thought to be influential in making noise.”

The legislators reportedly receiving vehicles include:

Hon J. Chuma

Hon C. Moyo

Hon Senator S.T. Muzenda

Hon T. Matangira

Hon S. Maburutse

Hon C. Chiduwa

Hon G. Mutandi

Hon I.D. Jere

Hon S. Matema

Hon C. Matewu

Hon Hwende

Hon Mlotshwa

Hon Senator M. Mupfumira

The inclusion of opposition MPs such as Hon C. Matewu has raised eyebrows, with observers questioning whether bipartisan silence is being bought ahead of potentially controversial government initiatives.

Critics argue that the timing and secrecy of the distribution raise serious ethical concerns. Civil society watchdogs have called for transparency and accountability, warning that such covert incentives erode the independence of Parliament.

“If legislators are being rewarded in the dark, how can they be expected to hold the executive to account?” asked one political analyst.

As of now, neither the President’s Office nor Parliament has issued a formal statement in response to the leaked list.

The said Parliamentarians are yet to respond to the their involvement in the said ploy.

