Macheso Holds Back Tears at Nyamhondera’s Honorary Gig

By Showbiz Reporter – Sungura maestro Alick Macheso struggled to hold back tears over the weekend as he paid an emotional tribute to legendary music producer Bothwell Nyamhondera, whose profound contribution to Zimbabwean music was celebrated at a star-studded appreciation gala held at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

The event, hailed as long overdue, brought together some of the biggest names in Zimbabwean music to honour a man credited with shaping the sonic identity of generations.

For Macheso, however, the occasion was deeply personal, a moment that stirred raw memories of his own journey from obscurity to stardom, much of it shaped under Nyamhondera’s gentle guidance.

Fighting back tears, the Orchestra Mberikwazvo frontman spoke of Nyamhondera as “a national treasure who must be honoured in his lifetime,” recounting how the veteran producer believed in him long before the world knew his name.

“Words are not enough to honour Nyamhondera for the great love he showed me when I formed Orchestra Mberikwazvo in 1998,” Macheso said. “I used to walk from Chitungwiza to Msasa to record, but he never turned me away. Sometimes he’d even bail me out because he believed in my talent.”

This was not the first time the revered bassist and composer has shown vulnerability in public.

Known for his humility despite being one of Zimbabwe’s most decorated musicians, Macheso has previously broken down in tears during performances.

In those moments, the crowd often witnesses the depth of Macheso’s gratitude and emotional connection to the people who helped shape his journey.

At Saturday’s gala, the emotion in Macheso’s voice and the tears in his eyes reminded the audience of the quiet strength behind his public persona — a man who, despite fame, has never forgotten his roots or the people who lifted him along the way.

He called for the Nyamhondera tribute to become an annual event, lamenting Zimbabwe’s tendency to honour its greats only after they are gone.

“Let us not wait for people to die to appreciate them. This should be done every year for our living legends,” he urged.

Fellow artists echoed Macheso’s sentiments.

Somandla “Mafia” Ndebele, who worked with Nyamhondera in the late 1980s, said the veteran producer remained a mentor even today.

“The history of Zimbabwean music is incomplete without mentioning Nyamhondera,” Ndebele said. “He shaped many of us and helped build our sound.”

Pastor Charles Charamba, whose gospel career was also nurtured by Nyamhondera, described him as a rare talent with a giving heart.

“I owe him a lot. He showed me genuine love and gave me the confidence to grow,” Charamba said.

The night was marked by electrifying and emotional performances from Macheso, Ndebele, and the Charambas — Pastor Charles and his wife Amai Olivia — whose powerful joint set left the crowd in awe.

Event organiser Pastor Hermain Chimusoro praised the turnout and commitment of the performers, saying the overwhelming response confirmed the love and respect Nyamhondera commands across generations.

“I was humbled by these artistes who showed up despite the venue change from HICC to 7 Arts. The concept lived up to expectations. We want this to be an annual tradition,” Chimusoro said.

The gala was more than a night of music — it was a moment of collective gratitude, reminding the nation of the importance of preserving Zimbabwe’s musical heritage while those who built it are still alive to feel the applause.

