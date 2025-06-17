Mines Minister’s Reply Over Sudden Backdated Certificates Govt’s Always Printing Every Time There’s A Gold Gush | FULL TEXT

Mines Minister answers Senate questions over why it is that every time gold is discovered, the ministry brings in different people to take over the mine.

Minister responds as follows- Minister: Our ministry gives licenses to explore which are called EPO’s to women and youth the number, I will give you later but I might as well tell you that in Hwange there are four women who are shareholders, who have got 15 mines but I am hearing what you’re saying Senate President that there are other people who are being given backdated certificates. I was asking Senate President that can the honourable Senator tell me who exactly has been given that so that I know them-why did I ask for these? The reason is that each province has got a mining director in each province who inspect everything. The mining director is the one who investigates disputes.

What I was asking for is if the honourable member knows people who have received such treatment he must disclose them right now so that I may attend to them. We do not want people to get backdated permits. We want to stop that; we want to fix it. I thank you.

Whenever claims arise on the validation of certificates the commissioner where the parties choose; should try to resolve the dispute and in many cases there is inadequate recording of the proceedings so that at the end of the day what transpires before the commissioners is not properly recorded what steps are being taken or what steps may be taken to ensure that those disputes are a bit more formal than they are at the present moment?

