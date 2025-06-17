Mnangagwa Ambushes Pari, Witnesses Own Rot

By Health Reporter – President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday witnessed the grim reality of Zimbabwe’s collapsing public health system when he made a surprise visit to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

The visit, announced by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana on X (formerly Twitter), included a tour of two central hospitals in the capital and a stop at the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) warehouse.

Mangwana posted photos showing Mnangagwa moving through visibly decaying hospital corridors, peeling walls, broken ceilings, and outdated equipment — stark images that reflect years of neglect in the country’s largest referral health institution.

“Today ( Monday), President @edmnangagwa made an unannounced visit to two central hospitals in Harare and the Natpharm warehouse. This hands-on approach underscores a profound commitment to understanding the realities on the ground and signals a renewed focus on improving health outcomes for all citizens,” Mangwana wrote.

But while authorities tried to frame the visit as a sign of renewed commitment, the images tell a different story — one of systemic failure.

The crumbling infrastructure, lack of basic supplies, and demoralised staff at Parirenyatwa are symptomatic of a broader crisis engulfing Zimbabwe’s public health sector.

Years of underfunding, corruption, and poor governance have left public hospitals in dire straits.

Most facilities regularly run out of essential drugs, and patients are often told to bring their own bandages, painkillers, or even fuel for ambulances.

Doctors and nurses have gone on repeated strikes over poor salaries and unsafe working conditions, while many senior professionals have left the country for better opportunities abroad.

At Parirenyatwa, once a flagship of Zimbabwe’s health system, many wards are dysfunctional, equipment is outdated or broken, and patients often share beds.

It is not uncommon for surgeries to be postponed due to lack of electricity or running water.

Mnangagwa’s visit comes amid growing public frustration over the deteriorating state of health services, particularly in the wake of Zimbabwe’s economic decline and ballooning public debt.

Observers say the President’s unannounced visit may have been designed to counter criticism, but it has also drawn attention to years of inaction.

Health activists were quick to point out that what Mnangagwa saw was not an anomaly but the everyday condition faced by ordinary Zimbabweans. “This is the daily reality in our hospitals — the system is broken,” one Harare-based doctor posted online in response to the pictures.

Critics also argue that addressing the health crisis requires more than surprise visits and social media statements. What’s needed, they say, is genuine political will, sustained investment, and accountability in the allocation of public health resources.

