Opposition MP Slams Zanu PF-Controlled Council Over Misplaced Priorities

By A Correspondent

Chiredzi Central MP Ropafadzo Makumire has raised alarm over Chiredzi Town Council’s decision to fund a US$50,000 trip to the 2025 International Youth World Camp in Busan, South Korea, despite mounting financial woes and unpaid staff salaries.

The trip, set for July 4–16, will include two junior councillors, one focal person, and Mayor Jameson Charumbira. Makumire condemned the expenditure, calling it irresponsible under the current circumstances.

“Our council workers haven’t been paid for months, yet resources are being channelled into foreign trips,” said Makumire in a letter addressed to council officials. “I strongly urge the cancellation of this trip until the council has met its obligations to employees.”

Makumire warned that public trust was eroding as service delivery continues to deteriorate. “There are service vehicles that are grounded, garbage collection is irregular, and yet we have US$50,000 to spend on travel?”

Council insiders confirmed that funds for the trip have already been allocated, with airfares reportedly paid in advance. One employee, who spoke anonymously, revealed that “contract staff haven’t been paid for almost two months, and permanent staff haven’t seen salaries since February.”

Despite growing public backlash and Makumire’s appeal, a source within the council stated, “The programme is going ahead as planned.”

