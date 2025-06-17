Outcry As City Of Harare Hikes Public Toilet Fees

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has raised alarm over the recent decision by the Harare City Council to hike public toilet fees from US$0.50 to US$1.00, warning that the move is not only inconsiderate but disproportionately affects women and girls in the capital city.

In a strongly worded statement issued Tuesday, CHRA described the fee increase as a “unilateral and gender-blind” decision that is aggravating the plight of already struggling urban residents, especially women who rely on these facilities daily.

“Alert! The unilateral gender-blind decisions made by Harare City Council torment women. The increase of pay toilet user fees from US$0.50 to US$1.00 has seen the emergence of long queues at ‘free’ women’s public toilets in the CBD,” the organization said.

Women, who generally require more frequent access to sanitation facilities—particularly during menstruation or pregnancy—are reportedly being forced to queue for extended periods at the limited number of free toilets, as many cannot afford the new charges. This has resulted in not only a health hazard but also a dignity crisis, CHRA emphasized.

The situation is further compounded by allegations of corruption among some toilet attendants, with reports emerging that some cleaners are deliberately locking toilets to extort bribes from desperate users.

“Public toilet cleaners are reportedly closing facilities as a strategy to solicit for bribes. This is deeply disturbing and unethical, especially given that sanitation is a basic human right,” CHRA stated.

Residents and civil society groups are now demanding that the City of Harare reverses the fee hike and engages in meaningful consultations with stakeholders, including women’s rights groups and informal traders who are among the hardest hit.

“This move is anti-poor and out of touch with the realities of daily life for many Harareans. Access to clean, safe, and affordable public toilets is not a luxury—it is a necessity,” said CHRA director Reuben Akili in a follow-up interview.

Health experts have also warned of potential hygiene crises as more residents are pushed to relieve themselves in unsafe areas due to unaffordable or inaccessible public toilets.

Harare City Council is yet to respond to the growing backlash

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...