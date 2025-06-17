Police Officers Critically Injured in Crash Involving Mercedes-Benz…

By A Correspondent

Two police officers and two passengers were critically injured on Saturday night when a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Ford 4×4 patrol vehicle was struck by a Mercedes-Benz at the Lewisam Business Centre along the Harare-Mutoko Highway.

The ZRP confirmed the incident, stating that the officers were on routine patrol at the time of the collision. All injured parties were rushed to a local hospital, where they are receiving medical attention.

