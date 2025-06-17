R Kelly Hospitalised After Overdosing Medication

American R&B singer R. Kelly was rushed to hospital last week after reportedly overdosing on medication while in solitary confinement at a North Carolina prison, according to court documents filed by his legal team.

The 58-year-old musician, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is currently serving a 30-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute following his 2021 conviction in New York on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

According to a court filing by his attorney, Beau B. Brindley, Kelly was placed in solitary confinement on June 10 and was administered anxiety medication by prison staff. Over the following days, he was reportedly given additional prescriptions and instructed to take them.

Three days later, Kelly began experiencing severe side effects, including dizziness, faintness, and seeing black spots in his vision. He subsequently lost consciousness and was transported to Duke University Hospital for emergency treatment.

The filing further alleges that during the ambulance ride, one prison officer remarked, “This is going to open a whole new can of worms.”

Medical personnel at the hospital are said to have discovered blood clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs, prompting plans for surgical intervention.

Brindley claims the overdose was the result of Kelly being given dangerously high quantities of medication and has raised concerns about the quality of medical oversight within the prison system.

SOURCE: The Sun

