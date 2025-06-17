Trump Orders Tehran Evacuation Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

BREAKING: U.S. President Orders Tehran Evacuation Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

Washington D.C. – 16 June 2025, 23:30

By Dorrothy Moyo | U.S. President Donald J. Trump has issued a dramatic public call for the immediate evacuation of Tehran, declaring that Iran should have signed the nuclear deal he previously proposed. In a late-night post on social media, Trump warned that “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON” and lamented the “waste of human life,” adding that he had long warned of this outcome.

The statement comes amid intensifying missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, now entering their fourth day. Tensions are mounting in Washington as lawmakers scramble to prevent unchecked military escalation.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia responded by introducing a war powers resolution aimed at restricting the President’s authority to launch attacks on Iran without congressional approval. “The American people have no interest in sending service members to fight another forever war in the Middle East,” Kaine said, calling for a formal debate and vote in Congress before any U.S. military action is taken.

With both military and political tensions flaring, global attention has turned to the possibility of a broader regional conflict — and how much power the U.S. president should have in steering it.

