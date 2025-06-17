Watch: Former School Head Publicly Says Zanu PF Is Demonic

By A Correspondent

Masvingo – Former Helen McGhie Primary School headmaster, Hebert Horuno Zengeya, caused a stir after openly criticising the ruling Zanu PF party, calling it “demonic” during a traditional leadership installation ceremony.

Speaking at the recent installation of his cousin, Togara Masunda, as Chief Nyamandi, Zengeya directly addressed Zanu PF Senator Lovemore Matuke, accusing the ruling party of sowing division and destabilising traditional leadership structures for political gain.

“Your Zanu PF government is like an evil spirit,” Zengeya declared. “It is wrecking our chieftainships by spreading hate, dividing families, and setting heirs on each other’s throats for its own political convenience.”

Zengeya also blasted the delay in appointing the new chief, saying, “Mnangagwa took seven years to approve this installation when the law clearly states the process must be completed within two years. The Nyamandi chieftainship has never been resolved through courts or family wrangles—but because of Zanu PF, that’s exactly what’s happening now.”

Government officials reportedly attempted to block Zengeya from speaking as a family representative during the event, but he proceeded to deliver his address to the gathered community and dignitaries.

The bold remarks have sparked conversation on social media, with many Zimbabweans praising Zengeya for voicing frustrations that they say reflect the lived reality of many citizens affected by partisan interference in traditional structures.

Video credit: Masvingo Mirror

