Watch: Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo To Purchase 75 Million G700 Aircraft Using State Cash

Controversial Zanu PF businessman and self-styled tycoon Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo has sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing him boasting about plans to acquire a luxurious Gulfstream G700 private jet—allegedly using looted state funds.

Chivayo, known for flaunting his wealth and close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is widely accused of benefiting from inflated government contracts and diverting public money for personal gain.

In the viral footage, Chivayo can be heard bragging about his intended purchase, claiming the new aircraft will be branded with his initials: “WMC 777.” The Gulfstream G700 is one of the most advanced and expensive business jets in the world, with a price tag reportedly ranging between US$75 million and US$83.5 million depending on customization and model year, according to Guardian Jet.

The businessman, who already owns a US$12 million private jet, shows no signs of slowing down his lavish lifestyle—despite mounting public criticism and growing questions about the origins of his fortune.

Chivayo’s flamboyant display has reignited debate around corruption, abuse of public funds, and the widening gap between Zimbabwe’s elite and its struggling citizens. As calls for accountability grow louder, many are demanding a full investigation into how government-linked contracts have enriched individuals like Chivayo at the expense of the nation.

WATCH | Today, Chivayo posted a video from the Gulfstream offices



The Gulfstream G700 has a list price of around US$78 million. Some sources mention it can cost about US$75 million, while others say the price can go as high as US$79.9 million or even between US$82.95 and US$83.5… pic.twitter.com/bye6pmVBZA — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) June 16, 2025

