Will Minister Tatenda Mavetera Donate Computers To Learners Who Sit On Makeshift Benches Under Trees?

By A Correspondent

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera has reaffirmed her commitment to digitalising education across Zimbabwe—but questions remain over whether that promise includes learners in remote and under-resourced areas, many of whom are still learning on makeshift benches and under trees.

On Tuesday, Minister Mavetera delivered a passionate statement following her appearance as guest of honour at the Sandton Group of Schools Awards Ceremony.

She praised the school’s use of cutting-edge educational technology and vowed to bring similar innovations to every school across the country.

“I was truly inspired by their advanced tech interactive boards, digital tools and seamless integration,” she said in a statement.

“As Minister of ICTPCS, I’m committed to accelerating efforts so EVERY school in Zimbabwe accesses this transformative technology.”

She added, “The future of education is digital, and we are making it a reality. As your Minister of ICTPCS, I reaffirm our government’s commitment: We WILL cascade this level of technology to ALL schools. No child will be left behind in the digital transformation of our schools.

This is the standard we are bringing to EVERY school. As Minister of ICTPCS, I will not rest until all students have these opportunities.”

While the minister’s vision has been widely welcomed, observers have raised concerns about the practicality of rolling out digital tools to areas where learners lack even basic infrastructure.

“How will computers and digital boards be used in schools that have no electricity, no roofs, and no desks?” one education rights activist asked on social media.

As the digitalisation agenda gains momentum, many are watching to see whether it will also address deep-rooted infrastructure gaps that continue to disadvantage rural learners.

