Zimbabweans Could Be Banned From Travelling To US

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe is one of 36 countries that could soon face travel restrictions to the United States due to concerns over identity document fraud and visa violations, according to a Washington Post report on Sunday.

The move follows a memo signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and circulated to American diplomats over the weekend. The document gives the affected countries 60 days to comply with new rules set by the State Department.

The memo outlines that some countries have failed to meet U.S. standards for issuing reliable identity documents, with several lacking a functional or cooperative government authority to do so. Others reportedly have high numbers of citizens who overstayed visas or violated visa terms.

In some cases, cooperation—such as agreeing to take back third-country nationals deported from the U.S.—could help mitigate U.S. concerns, the memo notes.

The list of countries potentially facing visa restrictions or travel bans includes 25 African nations, among them: Angola, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Also on the list are four Caribbean nations: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia; four Asian countries: Bhutan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, and Syria; and three in Oceania: Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

These countries have until 8:00 AM Wednesday to submit an initial plan for how they intend to meet the new requirements.

While the State Department has not publicly confirmed details of the memo, a spokesperson said the agency “continually reevaluates policies to ensure the safety of Americans and lawful compliance by foreign nationals.”

It remains unclear whether any travel bans or visa restrictions will immediately take effect following the deadline.

The memo was issued shortly after former President Donald Trump reinstated his controversial first-term travel ban. That directive blocks entry from 12 nations and imposes restrictions on seven others. In January, Trump also signed an order directing the State Department to identify countries with inadequate vetting systems that could justify a full or partial suspension of travel.

These actions are part of a broader immigration enforcement agenda that includes large-scale deportation plans, visa cancellations, and the rollback of protections for tens of thousands of immigrants.

