Zimbabweans Grill Mnangagwa Over Awarding of Refurbishment Tender at Parirenyatwa Hospital

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is facing a wave of public criticism following his surprise visit to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital on Monday—a visit that coincided with the immediate commencement of refurbishment work the same evening.

In official photographs released on Monday, Mnangagwa is seen engaging with patients, medical staff, and inspecting facilities.

He also toured NATPHARM, the country’s state-run medical supplies distributor.

Soon after his departure, renovations began under what has been described as the Presidential Hospital Refurbishment Programme.

However, the rapid timing of the developments has triggered widespread concern and suspicion about transparency in the awarding of the project.

Citizens took to social media to demand answers.

“Mnangagwa comes in the afternoon, in the evening work begins. Who got the tenders and how were they issued?” asked one user, Taurai (@Uncle_Tau).

Another, Tapera ES, queried: “When was the tender issued???”

Health activist and X user @DrNom added, “The company is Prevail Group at a cost of 300 million.” This figure, however, has not been officially confirmed by government sources.

To date, authorities have not disclosed which company was awarded the refurbishment contract, how much the project will cost, or what criteria were used for tender selection.

Critics argue the sudden launch of renovations just hours after the president’s visit appears coordinated, raising further questions about due process.

While the improvements to the country’s largest public hospital have been broadly welcomed, many Zimbabweans insist the government must operate with greater accountability and transparency—especially when large sums of taxpayer money and public services are involved.

As one citizen posted: “We need hospitals refurbished, yes—but we also need to know who is being paid to do it, how they got the job, and if they are qualified.”

