🔴 12 EFF Supporters Killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash After Youth Day Rally

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – 17 June 2025

By A Correspondent | Twelve supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have tragically died in a devastating road accident on the R34 near Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal. The group was returning from the EFF’s Youth Day rally held on June 16 in Umlazi, Durban, when their bus collided with a truck late Monday night.

The EFF confirmed the heartbreaking news in an official statement issued Tuesday morning, expressing profound grief over the loss of its members. “These Fighters lost their lives following a show of support for the revolution they belonged to and must be remembered as heroes to whom we owe a great debt,” the statement read.

The party hailed the deceased as “committed Fighters” who had gathered in remembrance of the 1976 Soweto youth uprisings and to reaffirm the ongoing struggle for economic liberation. “They died in the line of duty, and their lives will never be forgotten,” the EFF emphasized.

Several others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical care. Authorities are in the process of identifying the deceased, and efforts are underway to inform and support the affected families.

EFF leadership has called for a full investigation into the cause of the crash and urged all supporters to keep the families of the victims in their thoughts during this time of mourning.

Further updates on the injured and arrangements for memorial services are expected in the coming days.

