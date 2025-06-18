Auxillia Skips FLAIR Summit, Travels To Dubai

Spread the love

Auxillia Mnangagwa has skipped the First Ladies of Africa Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) Summit in London, following protests and mounting pressure over her alleged involvement in human rights abuses and corruption.

Auxillia had been billed as a speaker at the high-profile summit, held at the Royal Leonardo Hotel in Tower Bridge from June 17 to 18. However, she did not attend, opting instead to travel early to Dubai for the Merck Foundation’s First Ladies Initiative Summit, scheduled for June 18–19.

According to The Standard newspaper, her absence followed a backlash that intensified after British Labour MP Dawn Butler withdrew from the London event. The move reportedly triggered a crisis meeting among organisers, leading to the quiet withdrawal of Auxillia’s invitation.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba downplayed the development, claiming the First Lady declined the invitation due to scheduling conflicts.

“You can be invited, but you can also turn down an invite,” Charamba said. “Her plate is full.”

Outside the FLAIR summit venue, demonstrators held placards condemning the Zimbabwean government’s record on human rights. Messages on the banners included: “Zanu PF regime stop abductions, persecution, corruption, brutality and human rights violations,” and “FLAIR summit don’t normalise oppression.” Another labelled Auxillia “First Lady of Injustice.”

Activist Dickson Chikwizo, who participated in the demonstration, said the protest had achieved its goal.

“We peacefully protested against the attendance of Auxillia Mnangagwa at the FLAIR Summit. She failed to turn up, and our mission was accomplished,” Chikwizo said.

In a separate action, the activists also submitted a petition to 10 Downing Street, urging the UK government to deny her a visa.

SOURCE: The Standard

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...