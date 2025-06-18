Bernardo Silva Named Manchester City Captain After De Bruyne Departure

By A Correspondent

Manchester City have appointed Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva as the new club captain following the departure of long-serving skipper Kevin De Bruyne.

Silva, who joined City in 2017 and has been instrumental in the club’s domestic and European success, will now lead the team as they prepare for a new era under manager Pep Guardiola. Known for his intelligence, versatility, and relentless work ethic, Silva is widely respected both on and off the pitch.

Speaking on the appointment, a club spokesperson said Silva embodies the “values and ambition” of Manchester City. “Bernardo has shown consistent leadership qualities over the years and has the full respect of the dressing room,” the spokesperson said.

Silva will be supported by a trio of deputies: Spanish midfielder Rodri, Portuguese defender Ruben Dias, and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland — all of whom have become key figures in City’s recent dominance.

The leadership reshuffle comes as City look to defend their Premier League title and mount another challenge in Europe after their historic treble-winning campaign in 2023.

Fans have largely welcomed the announcement, with many praising Silva’s loyalty and passion for the club. With a new captain at the helm, Manchester City will be hoping to continue their winning momentum into the upcoming season.

