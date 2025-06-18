BURIAL DELAY: Lungu Party Uses Dangled Corpse To Promote Falsehood That He Didn’t Commit Human Rights Abuses, Switch Off Internet

Lusaka, Zambia – June 18, 2025 – By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The family of Zambia’s late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has announced that his remains will not be repatriated to Zambia as planned today, citing breaches of an agreement with the government. Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu made the statement in South Africa, where Lungu passed away on June 5, 2025, at age 68, underscoring ongoing disagreements with the administration of President Hakainde Hichilema over funeral arrangements for the nation’s sixth president.

In a press briefing, Zulu expressed the family’s disappointment, stating that the government failed to honor a joint agreement reached after negotiations. “We had agreed that the mortal remains of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu would be repatriated today, the 18th of June, 2025, and would lie in state at his official residence in Chifwema,” Zulu said. “However, the family has noted with regret attempts to subvert the spirit of this agreement.”

Zulu pointed to two key issues. On June 16, 2025, the Road Development Agency (RDA) announced road repairs on the route from Crossroads to Chifwema, essential for the funeral procession, without consulting the family. Though the works were suspended after objections, Zulu said the move violated the agreed plan. Additionally, on June 17, the Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, issued a statement restricting public access to the arrival of Lungu’s remains at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, again without family input. A subsequent government program proposed that President Hichilema would receive the body and lead a church service, contradicting Lungu’s wish that Hichilema not be involved in his funeral.

“For these reasons, the family finds it difficult to trust that the government will adhere to the agreement,” Zulu said. “Sadly, we have resolved that the mortal remains of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will not return home today. We hope that someday his remains will be repatriated and buried.”

The decision follows warnings from six days ago by commentator Simon Mwewa, who accused Zulu and associates like Emmanuel Mwamba and Given Lubinda of delaying Lungu’s burial for political gain. Mwewa claimed the family was exploiting Lungu’s death to “milk every ounce of sympathy” for the Patriotic Front (PF) ahead of the 2026 elections. “The longer they take, the quicker Lungu’s body decomposes above ground,” Mwewa said, alleging Zulu’s motives were tied to “billable hours” rather than a dignified burial. He urged Zambians to reject what he called a “lie from the pit of hell” that the government was obstructing the process.

The disagreement recalls concerns raised by Human Rights Watch Director Dewa Mavhinga on August 22, 2021, who warned that Lungu and the PF might engage in “shenanigans” before the 2026 election to further human rights abuses. Mavhinga’s statement highlighted fears of political manoeuvring, which some now see reflected in the family’s handling of Lungu’s funeral.



Lungu's party spokesman Emmanuel Mwamba is using the burial delay period to campaign for misleading statements that allege he did not commit human rights abuses.











Claim by Emmanuel Mwamba

The government, through Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, has reiterated its commitment to a dignified state funeral, denying any intent to undermine the process. Kangwa noted that the government offered to cover Lungu’s medical expenses in South Africa, which the family declined, and refuted claims that Lungu was barred from seeking treatment abroad. “We have sent a high-powered delegation to ensure this process is handled expeditiously,” Kangwa said, calling for calm.

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has urged for legislation to clarify funeral protocols for former presidents, emphasizing respect for family wishes. As Zambia awaits resolution, the delay has left citizens uncertain about how to honor Lungu, with his body still in South Africa.

“We need to live in peace, not to fight each other,” Zulu said, echoing a call for unity. Yet, with no clear timeline for repatriation, Zambia faces a challenging path to closure.

