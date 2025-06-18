Chimombe, Mpofu Trial Drags On As Assessor Falls Sick

THE High Court trial involving Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, accused of a US$7 million fraud linked to the Presidential Goats Pass-On Scheme, faced another delay yesterday.

The trial could not proceed because one of the assessors fell ill.Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, presiding over the matter, postponed the trial to June 30 after both the prosecution and defence agreed to the adjustment.

Only one witness, Ms Precious Issa, had been called in preparation for the trial’s resumption before the delay.

At the centre of the case is a decision on whether the original goats supply tender document, which is critical to the fraud allegations, can be included as evidence at this stage.

The defence has strongly opposed the introduction of the document, arguing that it violates the principles of fairness.

The prosecution, however, maintains that the document is vital to proving their claims and supports their allegations of fraud.

This disagreement has sparked intense legal arguments, creating a decisive moment for the trial.The judge’s ruling on the matter will influence the direction of the trial.

The cross-examination of the fifth State witness depends on whether the document is admitted.

Both legal teams are closely watching the court’s decision, each hoping for an outcome that reinforces their arguments.

