Farming and Record Keeping

By Dr Trywell Muzerengi
Farming goes beyond planting crops and raising animals — it is a business that needs to be managed effectively. One of the key tools for good farm management is record keeping. Accurate and up-to-date records help farmers track activities, evaluate performance, and make informed decisions.
Below are the main types of farm records and why they matter:
- Production Records
These track what the farm produces, whether from crops or livestock.
Examples:
Planting dates
Crop types or seed varieties used
Harvest quantities
Number of animals born or sold
Quantity of milk, eggs, or meat produced
Why They Matter:
Production records help farmers identify which crops or animals perform best. This information supports better planning, improved yields, and increased profits in future seasons.
- Input Records
Input records show what has been used to support production on the farm.
Examples:
Fertilizers or compost applied
Pesticides or organic sprays used
Animal feed purchases
Labor used for various tasks
Why They Matter:
These records help manage costs and ensure resources are used efficiently. Farmers can compare inputs with outputs to assess whether farming methods are cost-effective.
- Financial Records
These detail the farm’s income and expenses, offering a full picture of its financial health.
Examples:
Sales of farm produce
Expenses on seeds, chemicals, or tools
Loan and repayment details
Profit and loss statements
Why They Matter:
Financial records allow farmers to monitor cash flow, assess profitability, and make smart decisions about budgeting and investment.
- Inventory Records
Inventory records list all the physical assets owned or used by the farm.
Examples:
Tools and machinery
Livestock and poultry numbers
Stored feed, seeds, and fertilizers
Buildings and storage facilities
Why They Matter:
These records help keep track of valuable assets, avoid unnecessary purchases, and support farm planning and insurance claims.
Conclusion
Record keeping is essential for every farmer who wants to grow a successful and sustainable farming business. Whether small or large-scale, a well-documented farm gives the farmer control, clarity, and the ability to plan for a better future.