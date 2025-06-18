Four Perish In Karoi Horrific Crash

By A Correspondent

Four people died on the spot while 15 others were seriously injured in a tragic road traffic accident along the Karoi-Binga Road on the evening of June 15, 2025.

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the crash occurred around 6:30 PM at the 25km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road.

A Ford Ranger carrying seven passengers collided head-on with a Honda Fit which had 12 passengers on board.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 15th June 2025 at 1830 hours at the 25 kilometre peg along Karoi-Binga Road, where a Ford Ranger vehicle with seven passengers on board collided head-on with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying 12 passengers. As a result, four people died on the spot, while 15 others were seriously injured,” police said in a statement.

The deceased were identified as Eunice Matonde (13), Debra Matonde (8), Letwin Matonde (3), and Juliet Matonde (32), all from Dixie Farm in Magunje.

The injured were taken to Karoi District Hospital for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased were transported to the same hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to exercise caution on the roads and avoid overloading vehicles to safeguard human lives,” police said in a statement.

