Mnangagwa Bribes Opposition MPs, Captures Parly

By A Correspondent-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has allegedly captured key opposition legislators by secretly dishing out brand new vehicles — a move critics say is designed to mute dissent and tighten his grip on Parliament.

A leaked confidential list from within Parliament shows that select Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators — including those from opposition parties — were discreetly instructed to collect new vehicles this week, reportedly at the direction of the Office of the President.

According to a source within Parliament who spoke on condition of anonymity, the vehicle allocation was communicated on Tuesday. The source claimed:

“Mnangagwa wants to silence parliamentarians who lead key Portfolio Committees. Remember there is 2030,” they said, in reference to the President’s Vision 2030 agenda.

“Also, Mnangagwa fraudulently endorsed the Parirenyatwa Hospital refurbishment tender. He is now strategically throwing the dice to silence MPs who might raise alarm.”

The leaked list includes a mix of Zanu PF loyalists and high-profile opposition MPs and Senators, raising eyebrows about growing bipartisan complicity in what analysts describe as an institutional capture of Parliament.

🧾 Leaked Names of Alleged Beneficiaries

National Assembly Panel

Tsitsi Zhou

N. Maunganidze

J. Tshuma

Senate Panel

Chief Mtshane Khumalo

E. Kambizi

A. Dube

Chief Whips & Opposition Leaders

National Assembly Panel

M. Kademaunga

C. Moyo

C. Kambuzuma

B. Nyandoro

Senate Panel

N. Mlotshwa

T.V. Muzenda

J. Gotora

S. Chapfudza

Chairpersons’ Panel (9th Parliament)

National Assembly

W. Mutomba

T. Mavetera

M. Khumalo

Senate

Chief F.Z. Charumbira

T.B. Mohadi

E. Kambizi

Portfolio Committee Chairs

J. Samukange

C. Hwende

E. Mutodi

M. Njanji

T. Matangira

S. Maburutse

D. Malinganiso

E. Maoneke

C. Chiduwa

G. Mutandi

T. Karikoga

S. Mandiwanzira

I.D. Jere

M. Ziyambi

S. Matema

J. Makombe

C. Matewu

V. Moyo

V. Sihlabo

Dr. T. Khupe

E. Zvobgo

J. Mamombe

Thematic Committee Chairpersons

Sen. Tongogara

Sen. Zindi

Chief Siansali

Chief Nechombo

M. Mdhluri

Sen. Mupfumira

Sen. Mavenyengwa R.

Sen. S. Ndebele

The inclusion of known opposition figures such as Hon. C. Matewu, Hon. J. Mamombe, and Hon. C. Hwende has stirred debate, with some civil society actors calling it a blatant attempt to buy silence ahead of key legislative debates and oversight responsibilities.

“This is how Parliament gets neutralised,” warned a Harare-based political analyst. “If legislators are being rewarded in the dark, how can they be expected to hold the Executive accountable?”

Critics argue that the timing and secrecy of the allocations point to a broader scheme to erode parliamentary independence, especially as questions swirl around high-stakes government contracts, such as the controversial Parirenyatwa Hospital refurbishment tender.

So far, there has been no official comment from the Office of the President, Parliament, or the named legislators. Civil society organisations have demanded full disclosure and an urgent parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

“This is not just about cars,” said one activist. “It’s about democracy being sold one vehicle at a time.”

