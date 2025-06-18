Mnangagwa Has Turned Stealing Into A Skill- Chamisa

By A Correspondent

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has launched a scathing attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, accusing it of plundering national resources and robbing Zimbabweans of their future.

In a powerful statement released on Wednesday, Chamisa directly challenged both the regime and the citizens, urging Zimbabweans not to remain passive in the face of what he described as “wholesale theft” by the ruling elite.

“Corruption must never be a fashion or a skill!!” Chamisa declared. “You stole the elections. You stole the mandate. You stole the gold. You stole the money through deals. You stole opportunities from citizens. You stole the dignity of the citizens. You stole the pride of the nation. You are stealing in every tender.”

Chamisa, who continues to position himself as a voice for political change in Zimbabwe, said the country’s current leadership has crossed a line from mismanagement to outright criminality, warning: “We can’t allow you to steal the future!”

He went further to compare the level of greed in Zimbabwe’s leadership to gluttony with no limits.

“Thieves in governments elsewhere steal from their countries, but thieves in our yard actually steal the whole country. What a shame!” he said.

Chamisa’s criticism took on a multilingual tone, peppered with rhetorical questions in Shona, Ndebele, and Zulu to emphasize his disbelief at the scale of alleged looting.

“Hamuguti seiko? Mune miromo minganiko? Ko mune matumbu rudziiko asingaguti?” he asked in Shona, loosely translated as: “Why are you never satisfied? How many mouths do you have? What kind of stomachs do you have that are never full?”

He continued in Ndebele and Zulu: “Alisuthi njani? Lilemilomo emingaki bo? Lilamathumbu mhlobo bani angasuthiyo?” meaning “How can you never be full? How many mouths do you have? What kind of stomachs do you have that cannot be satisfied?”

“Alidinwa? Aliyangeki?” — “Do you never tire? Are you insatiable?”

Chamisa’s remarks are likely to further heighten tensions between the opposition and Zanu PF, particularly as public frustration mounts over worsening economic conditions, high-level corruption, and a lack of accountability in government institutions.

His message concluded with a call to action aimed directly at the citizens: “Don’t allow Mnangagwa to steal your future.”

As Zimbabwe’s political landscape remains deeply polarized, Chamisa’s fiery statement reflects growing desperation among opposition voices to galvanize public resistance against what they see as the systematic erosion of democracy and national integrity.

