Mnangagwa’s Private Motorcade in Near ‘Accident’

By A Correspondent-In a rare and startling incident on Monday, a large truck inadvertently blocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s private motorcade near the Southerton Post Office in Harare — narrowly avoiding a potentially serious mishap.

The incident occurred as the convoy travelled from State House to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital on what officials have described as an “unplanned” visit.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed the encounter, explaining that the truck driver was unaware he had obstructed the President’s route.

“The truck driver was unaware of who he had blocked, as the Presidential Security Team kept a low but watchful profile,” Charamba said.

He added that the disruption was brief, and that no harm or escalation occurred. Charamba stressed that the President’s motorcade was observing all traffic regulations.

“There were no Police outriders, and the security team stayed discreet during the entire unplanned visit. The President’s motorcade obeyed all traffic rules,” he said.

The truck driver, reportedly left stunned after realising whom he had blocked, is not facing any charges.

The Presidency has remained tight-lipped about the purpose of the hospital stop, stating only that it was a private matter.

Background: The Motorcade and Its Controversies

Presidential motorcades in Zimbabwe — especially under President Mnangagwa — have long drawn public criticism for their size, aggression, and disregard for civilian traffic.

Typically accompanied by blaring sirens, armed outriders, and aggressive road clearances, the convoys have been accused of endangering civilians, with past reports of motorists being forced off the road or assaulted by security details.

In contrast, Monday’s incident has been interpreted by some observers as part of a new strategy to tone down the President’s movements — or at least to project a more modest image in certain instances.

While the President continues to enjoy full state security privileges, the choice to forgo the usual show of force in this instance suggests a carefully calibrated shift — or possibly an isolated departure from the norm.

Still, the near-miss raises fresh questions about the safety of low-profile convoys in a country where high-level traffic security has historically depended on heavy visibility and force.

