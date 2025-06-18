Mzembi Heading Back To Zanu PF

By A Correspondent| According to a local radio station, there are reports that Zanu PF officials in Masvingo are lobbying senior party leaders to support former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi’s return to the ruling party.

Mzembi who is currently in remand prison following his arrest last week, was a key member of the G40 faction of the ruling party which was tussling for control of Zanu PF against Lacoste which was led by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Reached for a comment, Zanu PF Spokesperson Farai Marapira did not dismiss the reports openly urging Mzembi to express his interest to join the party.

Marapira said Mzembi was free to rejoin Zanu PF—but only after undergoing thorough vetting processes.

Mzembi fled to South Africa in self-imposed exile following the November 2017 military intervention known as Operation Restore Legacy. He left alongside other G40 kingpins, including Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo, and Patrick Zhuwao.

Last week, Mzembi returned to Zimbabwe for the first time since 2018, ending years of exile that began amid corruption charges and allegations of political persecution.

