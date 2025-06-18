Mzembi’s Legal Troubles Deepen

By Crime and Courts Reporter-Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, who was arrested last Friday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), had been living in Zambia and receiving medical treatment in Lusaka, it has now emerged.

Mzembi was ousted from government following the 2017 military coup that removed President Robert Mugabe.

He was subsequently arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office but skipped bail and fled to South Africa, citing medical reasons.

In a dramatic twist, Mzembi quietly returned to Zimbabwe last week and reportedly met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

However, his return was swiftly followed by arrest, as he was still a wanted man over defaulted court appearances and three outstanding warrants of arrest dating back to 2019.

On Tuesday, Harare magistrate Don Ndirowei denied Mzembi bail and remanded him in custody until July 1, when his long-delayed trial is scheduled to begin.

Bail Denied: A Web of Medical Claims and Political Activity

During the bail hearing, Mzembi’s lawyer, Mr. Killian Mandiki, argued that his client had not willfully absconded. He told the court that Mzembi had been granted temporary leave to retain his passport in late 2018 to undergo urgent medical treatment in South Africa, where he was diagnosed with advanced rectal cancer and subsequently underwent surgery.

Mandiki explained that due to passport complications, Mzembi relocated to Zambia in early 2024. His condition reportedly deteriorated soon after, requiring over 10 days of hospitalization, oxygen support, and intensive monitoring. Medical records were submitted as evidence of his failing health.

However, Acting Deputy Prosecutor-General Tendai Shonhayi challenged Mzembi’s claims. She pointed out that despite his reported health crisis, Mzembi made no attempt to cancel his outstanding warrants or report back to court. Instead, she said, he remained politically active—particularly during the 2023 elections, where he openly campaigned for exiled presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere via social media.

Magistrate: Medical Excuses “Unconvincing”

In his ruling, Magistrate Ndirowei found Mzembi’s explanations insufficient.

“There is a gap as to what transpired with his medical condition. The attached reports could have been useful had he presented himself in 2019, not in 2025,” the magistrate said.

He added that following his reported discharge in 2024, Mzembi failed to make any effort to regularize his legal status or surrender to the courts.

“He was not sick to the extent he wants the court to believe. He was active on social media and politically involved,” Ndirowei stated.

The court concluded that Mzembi had deliberately defaulted, confirming the warrants, revoking his bail, and ordering his detention in remand prison.

The Charges: Abuse of Office and Missing Court

Apart from absconding, Mzembi faces serious charges of criminal abuse of office. Prosecutors allege that during his tenure as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, he misappropriated television sets worth US$2 million. The equipment had been procured for public fan parks during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa but was allegedly diverted for personal use.

Additionally, Mzembi is accused of failing to surrender his passport by November 19, 2018, and missing a scheduled court appearance on January 18, 2019.

With his trial now set to begin on July 1, legal analysts say the former minister faces an uphill battle — not only to defend himself against corruption allegations, but also to explain years of evasion in the face of mounting evidence and growing public scrutiny.

