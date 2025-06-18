Tagwirei Buying His Way Into Zanu PF

By A Correspondent| Controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is buying his way into Zanu PF after donating a fleet of vehicles to ZANU PF Harare Province leadership.

Tagwirei recently became a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee after Harare province nominated him. Now he has returned the favour by donating top of the range vehicles to the leadership with promises of more to lower structures of the party.

With the discredited businessman tipped to replace Emmerson Mnangagwa, the donation is not a surprise as he seeks to have control of the structures to get nominations and endorsement when the time comes.

A political analyst who could not be named accused Tagwirei of weaponising his ill-gotten wealth, buying loyalty from Zanu PF structures.

“Buying political loyalty with cars isn’t leadership, it’s corruption,” a political analyst told this publication. “Tagwirei is weaponising his wealth.”







