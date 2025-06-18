Trent’s Arrival Boosts Los Blancos

Sports Correspondent

With Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso bringing fresh tactical ideas to the fold, something exciting appears to be brewing in the Spanish capital. Their upcoming match against Al Hilal is projected to feature 3.03 goals — a sign of the attacking firepower Madrid is expected to unleash.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Trent’s arrival is none other than Kylian Mbappé. The French forward, already a shot machine, now has a world-class provider feeding him from deep and wide areas. Known for his precision crosses and creative vision, Trent offers a new dimension to Madrid’s attacking structure.

Even without Trent, Mbappé was already among the most threatening forwards in Europe last season. In the 2024/25 campaign, he averaged 4.71 shots per 90 minutes — the second-highest across Europe’s top five leagues, trailing only Ousmane Dembélé of PSG (4.99). He also averaged 2.32 shots on target per 90, again second-best behind the French winger.

In terms of end product, Mbappé dominated La Liga, netting 31 goals — more than any other player in the top five European leagues. His 25.9 expected goals (xG) tally was only surpassed by Robert Lewandowski’s 27.1 xG, highlighting how prolific and efficient he was in front of goal.

As the team prepares for a high-profile summer in the U.S., Mbappé looks poised to shine on the international stage. With Alexander-Arnold’s elite delivery and Alonso’s progressive tactics, the French star could very well claim the tournament’s Golden Boot. Few would be surprised if he does.

