UK Denies Julius Malema Visa Over “Extremist” Song and Support for Hamas

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | London, 18 June 2025 — South African opposition leader Julius Malema has once again been denied a UK visa, this time in a damning refusal letter from the United Kingdom Home Office citing his “extremist” positions, repeated justification for terrorist violence, and incendiary comments about race.

The decision, made by the UK Visas and Immigration Decision Making Centre, explicitly states that Malema’s presence in the country is “not conducive to the public good.” It is the second time the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been blocked from entering the UK.



Visa block… Julius Malema

According to the letter dated 17 June 2025, the UK Home Secretary referenced Malema’s repeated public support for Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation under British law, and his controversial remarks regarding the “slaughter of white people.”

“I note that you have made statements calling for the slaughter of white people or hinted that it could be an acceptable option in the future,” reads the Home Office letter, citing Malema’s 2016 statement: “We are not calling for the slaughter of white people… at least for now.”

Malema’s refusal comes in the wake of fresh scrutiny over his public speeches and online posts, including an October 2023 rally outside the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria where he vowed to “arm Hamas” if his party came to power.

He later posted on X (formerly Twitter), defending the Hamas-led 7 October attack on Israel, writing, “There is nothing wrong Hamas did.”

The Home Office said that such remarks — along with the EFF’s official support for “armed struggle” by both Hamas and Hezbollah — amount to justification of terrorist violence.

No Right to Appeal

The decision is final. According to the UK Home Office, “There is no right of appeal or right to administrative review.”

The Home Secretary added that “any future applications will be considered on their individual merits,” but warned that Malema is “likely to be refused unless the circumstances of [his] application change.”

“I consider that the above statements, notably that your political party would arm a proscribed organisation and other statements you made justifying the actions of proscribed terrorist organisations, mean your presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good.”

The refusal comes as Malema continues to polarise opinion in South Africa and beyond. Critics say his rhetoric incites racial hatred and glorifies violence, while supporters argue he is a misunderstood revolutionary speaking uncomfortable truths.

Popular South African musician and satirist The Kiffness reacted sharply to the UK’s move, tweeting:

“Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

Another user, RobbC (@IndunaRobb), added:

“It’s hate speech and our courts should really reevaluate the judgement that allows him to sing it… Hopefully a lot of our corrupt cadres are sanctioned and deprived of all the Western/colonial benefits they so desire…”

Long History of Controversy

In addition to his support for Hamas, the Home Office cited Malema’s 2024 interview in which he said:

“Hamas legitimately resisted Israel’s occupation of Palestine… It was not an act of war.”

He has also repeatedly refused to distance himself from calls for racial violence, telling a court in 2022:

“I can’t guarantee I won’t call for the slaughter of white people.”

While Malema has attempted to clarify his “cutting the throat of whiteness” remarks as metaphoric, the UK authorities remain unconvinced.

What It Means Going Forward

The visa ban significantly curtails Malema’s international mobility and could damage his party’s credibility abroad. Analysts say this development could set a precedent for other Western countries reviewing similar cases involving inflammatory political rhetoric and associations with outlawed groups.

Under UK immigration rules, any individual whose “conduct, character, or associations” are deemed a threat to the public good can be excluded without recourse to appeal.

The Home Office concluded:

“A person’s presence in the UK may be considered not conducive to the public good if the individual has been involved in unacceptable behaviour, including past or current extremist behaviour. This covers any medium used to justify or glorify terrorist violence.”

Malema’s office has not yet issued a formal response.

Story developing…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...