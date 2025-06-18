Varakashi Celebrate Mzembi Bail Denial, Detention

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF youths supporters, part of the Varakashi team, are celebrating the continued detention of former Tourism and Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, who was denied bail by a Harare magistrate on Tuesday.

Mzembi was arrested over the weekend on the strength of three outstanding warrants after failing to appear in court. He has since been remanded in custody until July 1.

Taking to social media shortly after the ruling, the ruling party-aligned group expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision. “Mutemo mutemo, no one is above the law,” they posted on Facebook. “#BreakingNews | Walter Mzembi has been remanded in custody until July 1 after magistrate Donald Ndirowei denied him bail this afternoon.”

The post, widely shared within Zanu PF circles, reflects growing hostility within ruling party structures toward former senior officials who are now viewed as political outcasts.

