Wicknell Called To Evacuate Zimbabweans Stranded In Iran, Israel

ZimEye
Zimbabwe in Israel and Iran are you safe? US is evacuating its citizens using two private companies. We are right now calling on the country’s mbingas like @wicknellchivayo and Kuda Tagwirei to use their private jets to fly you all out. We are tagging them all here @Jamwanda2…
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 18, 2025
