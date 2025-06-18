Wicknell Chivayo Boasts He’ll Live Forever After Buying A Jet Using Public Money

INTRODUCTION: FROM MAY TO MASSIVE — HOW 38 DAYS TOLD A BLOATED STORY

By Farai D Hove | Between 10 May and 17 June 2025, a stunning visual transformation of Wicknell Chivayo has captured national attention — not for the luxury jets he was posing beside, but for the visible inflation of his own body. In early May, he stood at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in all-black branded attire, smiling confidently with his hand on a jet staircase. Fast forward to mid-June, and a noticeably heavier Chivayo is seen waddling off a Gulfstream G700 at an international airshow, clad in a swollen crimson outfit that appeared one sneeze away from bursting.

While Zimbabweans count their coins and queue for fuel, Chivayo’s expanding silhouette over five weeks now reads less like a personal health journey and more like an economic metaphor: a man bloating on unchecked wealth, gorging on gluttonous excess — with not a single invoice of productivity in sight.

🔍 SATIRICAL INVESTIGATIVE FEATURE

“JET FATIGUE?” – Wicknell Chivayo’s Waistline Expands Faster Than National Debt

Harare, Zimbabwe – [18 June 2025]

It’s official: Wicknell Chivayo’s waistline may now require its own private jet clearance. The controversial tender tycoon, known more for posing next to Gulfstream jets than producing a single tomato for the economy, appears to be suffering from what observers are calling a new post-pandemic affliction — “Jet Lag Belly Syndrome.”

Chivayo, who has spent the past month flooding social media with images of luxury aircrafts, Rolls Royces, and designer loungewear stretched to its operational limit, was first seen on 10 May grinning next to a jet at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Then came the bombshell: images just three weeks later showed the flamboyant figure in matching red Gucci leisurewear descending from a G700 jet at an air show looking visibly more inflated than Zimbabwe’s bond note in 2008.

🛩️ “Is that a human or a human embargo?” one user quipped under a post, as the internet speculated whether Chivayo had been mistakenly classified as additional cargo on the manifest.

🍔 From Tenderpreneur to “Tummypreneur”?

Critics say Chivayo’s physical transformation mirrors the bloated procurement deals that made him infamous. Just as his solar power contract in Gwanda lit up nothing but headlines, his growing girth seems to reflect the unchecked accumulation of taxpayer-funded indulgence.

“Wicknell is the only person whose body mass index (BMI) moves in sync with ZESA outages,” said one analyst. “The more the lights go out, the more his designer shorts shrink.”

According to images reviewed by ZimEye, Chivayo’s rapid weight gain from early May to mid-June suggests an uninterrupted diet of jet-catered delicacies and zero public accountability. His travel documentation may list him as Sir Wicknell, but his belly now goes by Commander Belly-on-Air.

💰 Blood Sugar or Public Purse?

While the Ministry of Finance battles to explain a mysterious US$4.2 million payment to his close ally Scott Sakupwanya, Chivayo has been dining at 30,000 feet in luxury jets — none of which he actually owns, mind you. But it’s not just the altitude that’s getting higher — so are his cholesterol levels, according to visual estimates made by concerned Twitter doctors.

Health professionals recommend regular cardiovascular exercise, but Wicknell seems to believe flexing for likes is an acceptable substitute for a treadmill.

🚨 Public Health or National Security?

“Sir Wicknell is now a national health and financial risk,” said one satirical blogger. “If his belly gets any bigger, it will have its own ZIP code and possibly qualify for a ZANU-PF youth quota.”

Meanwhile, doctors have issued a general warning: “Sudden bloating caused by excessive exposure to looted contracts and imported champagne may result in inflated egos, denial of wrongdoing, and explosive blood pressure.”

🧾 Prescription for Sir Wicknell:

Reduce fat — both physical and fiscal. Increase transparency — starting with public procurement disclosures. Cut carbs and cartels. Trade the Gucci bucket hat for a gym cap.

Final Thought:

As Wicknell Chivayo’s silhouette expands across the country’s moral skyline, many Zimbabweans are left wondering — is the weight gain just physical, or is it symbolic of a regime bursting at the seams with impunity and indulgence?

Either way, we can only hope his next sponsorship deal is with a treadmill.

📝 Satirical commentary by ZimEye Newsroom

📍 Not medically peer-reviewed. But it doesn’t need to be.

