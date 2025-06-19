Chamisa Meets Nkosana Moyo

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has confirmed a meeting with former Cabinet Minister and 2018 presidential candidate Dr Nkosana Moyo in Harare, as he continues to engage with key political stakeholders across the country.

Posting on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Chamisa shared a photograph of himself alongside Dr Moyo, accompanied by a brief caption:

“OSMOSIS OF IDEAS…Sharing perspectives and insights with @DrNkosana Moyo at an event in Harare. A New Great Zimbabwe is our collective aspiration and generational desire! #OnePeople.”

While Chamisa did not disclose the purpose or outcome of the meeting, ZimEye understands that the details of their discussion remain unknown.

The meeting comes at a time when Chamisa is reportedly consulting widely with various political and civic actors, following his decision to resign from the CCC in January 2024, citing alleged infiltration and loss of the party’s original vision.

In recent weeks, Chamisa has hinted that he is in the final stages of launching a new political movement aimed at delivering what he terms a “New Great Zimbabwe,” though he has yet to reveal its name or structure.

Dr Nkosana Moyo, a former Industry and International Trade Minister, is known for his technocratic approach to politics and previously ran for president under the Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) in the 2018 elections.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...