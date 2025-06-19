Concerns Over King Mswati’s Deteriorating Health…

By A Correspondent

Reliable sources within the Swazi Royal Family have disclosed that King Mswati has been urgently admitted to his private hospital in Manzana due to deteriorating health.

This development comes after weeks of mounting speculation regarding the monarch’s condition. Concerns intensified following recent public appearances where the king appeared visibly frail and showed noticeable weight loss.

Insiders further revealed that, due to the severity of his condition, doctors decided against flying him abroad for treatment. Instead, his medical team chose to stabilize and treat him locally.

