The problems tormenting Harare football giants Dynamos FC continue to mount as fresh reports reveal deepening financial troubles and organizational chaos within the club.

On Wednesday evening, around 18:00, several Dynamos players were seen loitering outside Rufaro Stadium—at a time they were expected to be in full camp ahead of their crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture against Yadah.

Sources close to the club disclosed that the Glamour Boys, once Zimbabwe’s most feared football institution, failed to raise the $1,200 needed to secure accommodation for their traditional pre-match camp.

“It’s embarrassing. The players didn’t even know what was going on. They had no place to go, and no communication from the club officials. Imagine, Dynamos—of all clubs—failing to secure basic logistics,” said a source familiar with the situation.

This is just the latest sign of turmoil at DeMbare, whose form on the pitch has been as uninspiring as its affairs off it. Once a powerhouse of Zimbabwean football, the club now appears to be in freefall, both financially and competitively.

The team’s inconsistent performances have sparked unrest among fans, with many blaming poor administration and lack of financial planning. Some supporters have called for a complete overhaul of the club’s management.

“This is no longer the Dynamos we grew up supporting. There’s no pride, no structure, and clearly no money,” lamented one longtime fan outside the stadium.

With key league fixtures ahead and morale among players reportedly low, questions are mounting about how long the club can continue to operate under such strain—and what the future holds for a team that once ruled Zimbabwean football.

As the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season intensifies, all eyes will be on Dynamos—not just for results on the field, but for signs of whether the club can recover from this growing crisis.

