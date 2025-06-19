Harare Man Killed Over Alleged Wheelbarrow Theft in Damafalls

By A Correspondent| Police are investigating a murder case in Damafalls, Harare, where a 25-year-old man was fatally assaulted over an alleged theft of a wheelbarrow.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which occurred on June 15, 2025. The deceased, identified as Cyprian Muradzi, was reportedly attacked by a suspect only known as Godwin, alias Bogus.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the suspect accused Muradzi of stealing a wheelbarrow before assaulting him using open hands and booted feet, targeting the head,” said the police in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Muradzi succumbed to his injuries, and the suspect fled the scene soon after the attack. Police say he is currently on the run.

Authorities have launched a manhunt and are appealing to anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

