Mavetera Donates Faulty Motorbikes to Featherstone Police?

By A Correspondent

Chikomba West MP and ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera is facing criticism following reports that two motorbikes she donated to Featherstone Police Station were allegedly faulty and in need of urgent mechanical repairs.

Police sources in Chivhu, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the motorbikes—meant to boost patrol capacity—have already developed serious issues just days after being handed over.

“The two motorcycles are already giving us headaches,” one officer said.

“The bikes have serious mechanical problems that need attention. We appreciate the gesture, but this is not helping operationally.”

The reported faults have raised questions about the condition of the equipment being supplied to key public service institutions, and whether the donation was more symbolic than practical.

However, Mavetera instead highlighted the broader scope of her constituency outreach over the weekend of June 14.

“This is a typical Saturday when I am in the constituency,” she said in a statement.

“Together with our CLC and Chikomba West Constituency community, we donated two (2) motorbikes at Featherstone Police Station for patrols.”

Mavetera emphasized that the donations were part of a broader grassroots effort to support state institutions.

“When we say iwe neni tine basa, it means as communities let us have our own localised initiatives in support of government efforts in our areas of residence,” she added.

Broader Constituency Work

The ICT Minister went on to detail a packed schedule of developmental work across Chikomba West on the same day, which included attending a funeral in Chivhu, donating agricultural inputs to youth at Dangarendove Dam, providing cement for Dangarendove Primary School, and supporting women’s empowerment initiatives in Ward 20.

“We are securing our future. We are investing in our people. We are building Chikomba West,” Mavetera said.

Mixed Reactions

While some in the constituency have praised Mavetera’s active presence and developmental efforts, others believe the alleged donation of faulty equipment undermines the effectiveness of her initiatives.

“We need more than just photo ops and symbolic donations,” one resident remarked on social media. “If the police can’t use the bikes properly, then what’s the point?”

As of now, there has been no official ZRP statement regarding the status of the motorcycles or whether they will be replaced or repaired.

The incident adds to growing public scrutiny over the quality and sustainability of donations made by public officials in Zimbabwe, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure and resources remain fragile.

