Mliswa Pours Cold Water On Tagwirei’s Presidential Ambition

By A Correspondent| Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has dismissed growing speculation that fuel magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei could succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, warning that his success in business will not automatically translate to success in politics.

Posting on X, Mliswa appeared to attack Tagwirei who was recently ropped into the Zanu PF Central committee and has been appearing at a number of party gatherings.

“Business is, by and large, certain—but politics never is,” Mliswa wrote. “Good luck!”

Though Tagwirei has not publicly expressed political ambitions, his recent political elevation has prompted speculation that he could be a dark horse in the succession race—especially as the clock ticks toward the end of Mnangagwa’s final constitutional term in 2028.

