Mossad Cyber Attack Escalates Israel-Iran Conflict as War Enters New Phase

By A Correspondent

In an extraordinary development amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, multiple reports suggest that Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, has taken control of Iranian state television networks.

The alleged cyber operation is reportedly broadcasting pro-democracy content across all major TV channels in Iran, encouraging citizens to envision and fight for a “free Iran.”

According to sources on the ground and unverified footage circulating online, Iranian viewers were stunned to see regular programming abruptly replaced by anti-regime messaging, video montages of past uprisings, and digital renderings of what a democratic, secular Iran might look like. The content also included direct appeals for civil disobedience and resistance against the ruling clerics.

“Imagine a nation where women are free, elections are fair, and the government serves its people—not its own power,” a voiceover said in one clip, according to translated footage shared on social media.

Cyber Warfare in the Age of Conflict

If confirmed, this would represent one of the most audacious uses of cyberwarfare by an intelligence agency in recent memory—an operation aimed not at disabling systems, but at shaping public sentiment from within a hostile state.

Tehran has not yet issued an official statement regarding the alleged broadcast hijack, though internet disruptions and signal scrambling were reported in several cities, suggesting attempts by the regime to regain control.

The move comes as the Israel-Iran conflict enters its seventh day, with both nations trading military strikes. The Israeli military has confirmed targeting infrastructure in Tehran, while Iran claims to have launched ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory.

Global Stakes

Meanwhile, global powers are on edge. In Washington, President Donald Trump held a high-level Situation Room meeting on Wednesday to weigh America’s next steps. Despite earlier declaring his patience with Iran had “already run out,” Trump has so far refrained from committing U.S. forces to the conflict.

Sources close to the administration say the president is deeply conflicted. On one hand, he is under pressure from allies, including Israel, to neutralize Iran’s nuclear capabilities. On the other, Trump remains wary of entangling the U.S. in another prolonged Middle Eastern conflict—especially one that could spiral into a regional war.

“Iran must understand that any miscalculation will be met with overwhelming force,” Trump warned earlier this week, though he also reiterated, “We do not seek war.”

Tehran’s Defiance

In response to rising tensions, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a televised address of his own, vowing defiance. “We will not surrender,” he said. “Any American intervention will result in irreparable damage—not just to Iran, but to the entire region.”

Still, the psychological warfare now being waged on Iranian soil—potentially by foreign hands—may represent a new front in the conflict, one aimed at breaking the regime’s grip from within.

As reports continue to develop, one thing is clear: the battle for Iran is no longer just on the battlefield—it’s on the airwaves, too.

