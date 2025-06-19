Mudzingwa Announces “Totoputitsa Mari!” to Chop Nyokayemabhunu’s Money While he Languishes in Prison

Spread the love

Mudzingwa announces “totoputitsa mari!” to chop Nyokayemabhunu’s money while he languishes in prison.

In these leaked audios, the jailed South Africa based ZANU PF activist Wellington Masiwa (popularly known as Nyokayemabhunu), is discussed by a group comprising his colleagues.

One of the men James Mudzingwa speaks saying

“Coach her what to say, if you’re online. Coach her- va tshune, kana uri online….

“She doesn’t have a passport, organise it so she comes to over see her sibling’s court case-

“The sister is there is she not, we will just coach her in advance.

Coach her up in the group. But I must not be known. I will just cover up everything else, and just say Sister, and then we just throw the account details. And then we chop money!”

Later on, in another audio message Mudzingwa sends a new clip to plead while accusing the activist’s sisters. He says:

“Children of Zimbabwe don’t be shocked by these audios. They were circulated by Nyokayemabhunu’s sisters, while working together with Gambakwe.

The sisters are the ones circulating these audios. You sisters are the ones circulating these audios. You are now accusing me, when Inalso lost my own money. You will have to give me my money. You must return our money.

Right now you’re not talking with your in law Wellington Masiwa’s wife. The money is being chopped by the sister who’s consuming the money together with Gambakwe.

You are the ones who came to me saying Mudzingwa get involved. You had no money when we started this. Saruwaka and others came only later. We want our money from you-Nyokayemabhunu’s sister. We want our money, and now you’re calling Gambakwe. May you be cursed. We want our money which you chopped. We had our group when you and Saruwaka teamed up together. We are refusing Gambakwe’s lawyers. The money you chopped in Zimbabwe- you are selling your own brother to Gambakwe. Saruwaka is working with a Chigananda. Gambakwe is a Chigananda. We slant our money from you Nyokayemabhunu’s sister. We don’t want Gambakwe’s lawyers. I don’t have a problem with Saruwaka. I have a problem with Gambakwe’s lawyers. The audios you’re circulating accusing me of chopping money, of course I don’t deny them, it is my voice, and thrrr is nothing wrong with me demanding my money. You shall get your sibling killed, you are just shitty people.” – Mudzingwa

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...