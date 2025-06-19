Private Plane Crashes in Kanyemba

By A Correspondent – A private plane crash-landed at the Kanyemba Airstrip in Mbire District on Wednesday evening, narrowly avoiding disaster.

The light aircraft, which was carrying ten people, made an emergency landing after experiencing technical difficulties mid-flight.

Fortunately, all passengers and crew escaped unharmed.

According to Mugonapanja village head, Tengo Mugonapanja, the plane was flying from Harare to Kafuko Safaris in Mozambique when the incident occurred.

“The plane came down hard, but thankfully, no one was hurt,” Mugonapanja said.

Although the pilot, visibly shaken, declined to comment on the cause of the crash, witnesses confirmed the aircraft sustained damage during the rough landing.

Authorities are yet to make an official statement on the crash.

